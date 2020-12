FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FUJ vs DUB at Dubai International Stadium: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the Dubai International Stadium on super Monday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 FUJ vs DUB match will start at 2.30 PM IST – December 7. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. In the first game on the second day of the Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will go up against Dubai Pulse Secure. Both the teams will look to make good starts to their campaigns in the Emirates D20. The last time these two teams played here at the D10 tournament earlier this year, it was captain Waseem Muhammad's innings of 44* from just 23 deliveries that sealed the deal for the Ventures in the very last over.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 2 PM IST. – December 7.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

FUJ vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Adnaan Khan

Batsmen – Waseem Muhammad (C), Usman Khan, Mohammad Usman

All-rounders – Shahrukh Sheikh (VC), Saqib Manshad, R Mustafa, Mohammad Farooq

Bowlers – N Keswani, A Raza, L Hazrat

Fujairah (FUJ) – Key Players

Waseem Muhammad

Rohan Mustafa

Ahmed Raza

Usman Khan

Muhammad Farooq

Dubai (DUB) – Key Players

Adnaan Khan

Muhammad Usman

Saqib Manshad

Nilansh Keswani

Shahrukh Sheikh

FUJ vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh(C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Ali Naseer, Punya Mehra.

FUJ vs DUB Squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ): Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandy Sandeep, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad.

Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB): Adnaan Khan, Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Syed Haider Shah, Tahir Latif.

