FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FUJ vs ECB at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on ECB Blues at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Saturday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 FUJ vs ECB match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 12. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in ECB Blues – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. In the first game on the second day of the Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will go up against ECB Blues. This is a clash between two of the most consistent and formidable teams of the competition will lock horns. Fujairah have won all of their three games so far. Standing in their route to four consecutive wins will be Emirates Cricket Board Blues. On the other hand, ECB Blues have also had a great start to their campaign, as they have won three games on the trot as well.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs ECB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen – Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Ali Shan-Sharafu

All-rounders – Rohan Mustafa (VC), Muhammad Farooq, Aryan Lakra (C)

Bowlers – Akif Raja, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Waheed Ahmad

Fujairah (FUJ) – Key Players

Rohan Mustafa

Usman Khan

Akif Raja

Aayan Khan

ECB Blues (ECB) – Key Players

Alishan Sharafu

Vriitya Aravind

Basil Hameed

Karthik Meiyappan

FUJ vs ECB Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

ECB Blues: Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

FUJ vs ECB Squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ): Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandy Sandeep, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad.

ECB Blues (ECB): Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid.

