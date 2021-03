FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Fujairah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FUJ vs EMB at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Table-toppers Emirates Blues will square off against Fujairah in what will be the eleventh match of the Emirates D10 competition today. Blues have won all their three matches to collect six points while Fujairah have won two and lost one of their three matches for four points.

Fujairah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUJ vs EMB, FanCode Emirates D10, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Emirates Blues Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Emirates Blues T10 match, Online Cricket Tips FUJ vs EMB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Emirates Blues FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Fujairah and Emirates Blues will take place at 8:15 PM (IST) – March 27.

Time: 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FUJ vs EMB My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Boota (captain), Waseem Muhammad (vice-captain), Laxman Manjrekar, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Rao, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan

FUJ vs EMB Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Ayaz, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Jiju Janardhanan

Emirates Blues: Waheed Ahmed, Laxman Manjrekar, Akif Raja, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin, Mohammad Azhar, Aryan Lakra

FUJ vs EMB Full Squads

Fujairah: Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat

Emirates Blues: Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman

