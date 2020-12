FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Fujairah Pacific vs Sharjah Bukhatir Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FUJ vs SHA at ICC Academy, Dubai: In the big finale of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, two top teams will battle it out to prove their supremacy. Sharjah Bukhatir will take on undefeated Fujairah in FINAL of Dream11 Emirates D20 T20 tournament at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Thursday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 FUJ vs SHA match will start at 6.30 PM IST – December 24. Fujairah have had a near flawless campaign in the Emirates D20 this year, winning all their league games. They will start the final as outright favourites against Sharjah, who have won two of their last three matches. However, in their two previous meetings in the tournament, Fujairah beat Sharjah on both occasions. Also Read - DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 3rd Place Playoff: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dubai vs ECB Blues T20 at ICC Academy, Dubai at 2:30 PM IST December 24 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir and Fujairah will take place at 6 PM IST. – December 24. Also Read - JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Time: 6.30 PM IST Also Read - ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's ECB Blues vs Sharjah at ICC Academy, Dubai at 9:30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sandeep Singh

Batsmen – Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad (C), Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani

All-rounders – Kashif Daud (VC), Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

Bowlers – Faisal Altaf, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir: Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

FUJ vs SHA Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir (SHA): Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Fujairah (FUJ): Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHA Dream11 Team/ FUJ Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Bukhatir Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.