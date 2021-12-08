FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Fujairah vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FUJ vs SHA at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 5 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Fujairah will take on Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Emirates D10 FUJ vs SHA match will start at 8.30 PM IST – December 8. Fujairah kick-started their tournament with a 34-run victory over Ajman. On the flipside, Sharjah slumped to a 9-wicket loss in the hands of Dubai in their previous match in the Emirates D10. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FUJ vs SHA Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fujairah vs Sharjah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Fujairah and Sharjah will take place at 8:00 PM IST – December 8.

Time: 8.30PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

FUJ vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Hamdan Tahir, Fayyaz Ahmad, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Ansar Khan, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Omer Farooq, Akifullah Khan, Ali Anwaar, Mujahid Amin.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad, Vice-Captain: Usman Khan

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Ali Khan, Asif Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq, Hamdin Tahir, Sanwar Meena, Usman Khan, Asfandyar, Raja Akifullah Khan.

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar, Amjad Gul.