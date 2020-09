Dream11 Team Prediction

FUL vs ARS Premier League 2020-21: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Fulham vs Arsenal at 5:00 PM IST September 12

In the season opener, Fulham will host Arsenal on Saturday. Arsenal – who has just won the Community Shield – will start outright favourites. Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang has been in top form, Fulham will have a set plan for him, and more importantly, execute it well.

Match Details

FUL vs ARS Premier League 2020

Craven Cottage

Saturday, September 12, 2020, 05:00 PM Also Read - Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Matchweek 1, Full Schedule, Timings in IST: All You Need to Know About EPL

FUL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Areola, Bellerin, Tierney, Saliba, Anthony, Xhaka, Ivan, Willian, Mitrovic, Eddie, Pierre

Playing 11

Fulham: Marek Rodak(GK), Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Cyrus Christie, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert, Sylvester Jasper

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez(GK), Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Joseph Willock

SQUADS

Fulham (FUL): Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

