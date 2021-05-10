FUL vs BUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Fulham vs Burnley Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match FUL vs BUR at Craven Cottage: In another exciting match of Premier League 2021, Burnley will take on Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Monday late night – Tuesday in India. The Premier League 2021 FUL vs BUR football match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST – May 11. Fulham are likely to be relegated this season as they sit 18th in the league standings, 9 points away from safety. A loss or a draw in this fixture will effectively relegate them to the Championship for the next season. Burnley, on the other hand, are yet to ensure safety for the next season. They sit 17th in the league standings over their opponents Fulham. While they are 9 points clear, a loss tonight will reduce the gap to six points. They will be looking to win this game and seal the top-flight football for the next season.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Fulham vs Burnley will start at 12:30 AM IST – May 11.

Venue: Craven Cottage.

FUL vs BUR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Nick Pope

Defenders – M. Lowton, O. Aina, J. Tarkowski, J. Andersen

Midfielders – A. Anguissa, A. Westwood, A. Lookman, D. McNeil

Forwards – I. Cavalerio, Chris Wood

FUL vs BUR Predicted Playing XIs

Fulham: Alphonse Areola, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Antonee Robinson, Ola Aina, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman, Josh Maja.

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Fulham (FUL) – Key Players

Josh Maja

Ademola Lookman

Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Burnley (BUR) – Key Players

Chris Wood

Dwight McNeil

Ashley Westwood

FUL vs BUR SQUADS

Fulham (FUL): Alphonse Areola, Marek Rodak, Fabri , Kenny Tete, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi, Joachim Andersen, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joe Bryan, Terence Kongolo, Antonee Robinson, Ola Aina, Kevin McDonald, Tom Cairney, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Tyrese Francois, Fabio Carvalho, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman, Josh Maja, Sylvester Jaspe.

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Richard Nartey, Jimmy Dunne, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Dwight Mcneil, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Anthony Mancini, Josh Benson, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson, Joel Mumbongo.

