Fulham vs Cardiff City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction EFL Championship 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match CAR vs FUL at Craven Cottage: In the much-awaited second-leg semifinal clash of EFL Championship 2019-20 clash on Thursday night, Fulham FC will take on Cardiff City at the Craven Cottage – July 31 in India. The EFL Championship 2019-20 match between Fulham FC and Cardiff City will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. The EFL championship match is a crucial one for both teams as they aim to get through to the play-off final. Fulham come into the Championship match with an advantage, having won the first leg of the match 0-2 away at the Cardiff City Stadium. Cardiff City, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback to if they have any hope of qualifying for the final. The online live streaming of Championship will be available online on Viacom18 and JioTV in India.

Kick-Off Time: The EFL Championship match between Fulham FC and Cardiff City will start at 12.15 AM IST.

Venue: Craven Cottage.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Smithies

Defenders: Hector, Bryan, Bennett, Onumah

Midfielders: Tomlin (C), Reed, Cairney (VC)

Forward: Hoilett, Kebano, Glatzel

FUL vs CAR Predicted Playing XIs

Fulham: Rodak; Christie, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Onomah, Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano.

Cardiff City: Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Pack, Ralls, Tomlin; Mendez-Laing, Glatzel, Hoilett.

FUL vs CAR SQUADS

Fulham (FUL): Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper.

Cardiff City (CAR): Alex Smithies, Neil Etheridge, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Aden Flint, Jazz Richards, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Gavin Whyte, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Callum Paterson, Leandro Bacuna, Robert Glatzel, Isaac Vassell, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Tomlin, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Junior.

