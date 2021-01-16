FUL vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match FUL vs CHE. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Fulham will lock horns against Chelsea on January 16. The two teams in poor forms will lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Saturday. Fulham have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Premier League, as a result, they are at the 18th spot on the points table. Fulham have played 16 matches so far and managed to win two out of them while six ended in draw and they lost eight. While Chelsea have who started the season on a high note have been poor in the last few matches are currently at the 9th spot on the points table with 7 wins in 17 matches. The win against Fulham will help Chelsea move up in the points table. Fulham vs Chelsea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUL vs CHE, Dream 11 Team Player List, Fulham Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League, Online Football Tips Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League. Also Read - WOL vs WBA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion on January 16, Saturday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for FUL vs CHE

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.oo PM IST – January 16 in India.

FUL vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina

Midfielders – Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech (C), Mason Mount (VC)

Strikers – Timo Werner, Ivan Cavaleiro

Fulham vs Chelsea Probable Line-up

Fulham Probable Line-up: Alphonse Areola, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson, Kenny Tete, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea Probable Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

