London: Premier League club Fulham announced on Tuesday the signing of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile midfielder has agreed on a four-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026, with the club holding an option to extend by a further 12 months.

After signing his deal, Pereira said, "I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. (Manager) Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in my being here. I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham," he said.

Born in Belgium while his professional footballer father was playing there, Pereira later moved to neighboring Holland where he joined PSV Eindhoven’s academy.

At the age of 16, he joined Manchester United, impressing as he moved up the age group ranks to earn a senior debut in the League Cup in August 2014. A Premier League bow followed later that season in a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Back at United, Pereira was a regular under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, featuring 62 times across the next two years.