Arsenal – who finished 8th last season – which is their worst in the last 25 years – got off to a breathtaking start in the Premier League season opener against Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage. The Brazilian debutants – Gabriel Martinelli, Willian Jose – shined for the Gunners as they blanked Fulham 3-0. Arsenal rode on the new-found confidence last week after they won the Community Shield.

Lacazette broke the deadlock in the 8th-minute of the clash, making the most of a Willian Jose assist. Arsenal held on to the lead as they went into half-time with their noses in front. Four minutes after the break, Gabriel doubled the score as he too, put in an assist by Willian. With the Gunners 2-0 up, they started falling back and defending, ensuring they do not allow Fulham to break their defense and they proved to be successful at that as Emiliano Martinez managed to keep a clean sheet.

Finally, the man of the season for Arsenal, Patrick-Emierre Aubameyang took the game away from Fulham in the 57th-minute of the match when he made the most of a Willian assist.

Arsenal would look to maintain the winning momentum when they take on West Ham in their next fixture.