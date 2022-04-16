Full Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights – Click Here

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five after being asked to bat first.

In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs. Karthik's innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers.

Dinesh Karthik continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten 66 after Glenn Maxwell produced a blistering half-century, to lift Royal Challengers Bangalore to 189 for five against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

DC made full use of the coin landing in their favour as they put pressure on RCB early on with tight fielding and good bowling. The Delhi bowlers managed to snare two wickets in the powerplay overs while giving away 40 runs.

Thakur produced a beautiful inswinger that curled into Anju Rawat (0) to give Delhi the early breakthrough. Khaleel Ahmed then made it two as he accounted for the dangerous Faf du Plessis.

Lalit Yadav effected Virat Kohli’s run out with a brilliant direct hit to compound RCB’s woes.

It was then that Maxwell took the onus upon himself as he pummelled Kuldeep Yadav for 23 runs in the ninth over. The all-rounder hit top gear as he smashed the ball to the fence twice and over it a couple of times.

His half-century came soon after as he continued to hit the Delhi bowlers all round the park. However, Kuldeep extracted his revenge a few overs later as the ball caught the Australian’s bat’s toe and Lalit Yadav completed the regulation catch.

With Maxwell gone, Karthik and Shahbaz joined forces. The wicketkeeper made batting look effortless as he cracked four boundaries and two maximum off Mustafizur to plunder 28 runs off the 18th over and bring his fifty in style.