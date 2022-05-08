FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Highlights-CLICK HERE

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants hammer Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

Pune, May 7: A clinical all-round performance helped Lucknow Super Giants thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in the 53rd match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 75 Runs

A quickfire fifty from Quinton de Kock (50 off 29) and a vital knock by Deepak Hooda (41 off 27) guided Lucknow Super Giants to 176-7 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs RR, Recent Match Report

Both De Kock and Hooda steadied Lucknow with a 71-run stand for the second wicket. Apart from them, the likes of Krunal Pandya (25 off 27), and Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14) also made some valuable contributions with the bat for LSG. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 55 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST May 8 Sunday

On the other hand, Andre Russell (2/22) was the most successful bowler for KKR, while Sunil Narine (1/20), Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi (1/50) also chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Andre Russell played an attacking knock (45 off 19) but he didn’t get the required support from the other KKR batters. After Russell, Sunil Narine (22 off 12) was the second-highest scorer for KKR. In the end, Kolkata were bowled out for 101-10 in 14.3 overs, losing by a huge margin of 75 runs.

Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) were the star-performer for LSG with the ball. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi (1/31), Dushmantha Chameera (1/14), and Mohsin Khan (1/6) also picked one wicket each.

Brief scores; Lucknow Super Giants: 176-7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 50, Deepak Hood 41; Andre Russell 2/22) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (Andre Russell 45, Sunil Narine 22; Avesh Khan 3/19, Jason Holder 3/31) by 75 runs.

