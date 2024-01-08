Home

Sports

Fuming Shakib Al Hasan Slaps Fan Before Winning Bangladesh Election – Video Goes Viral

Fuming Shakib Al Hasan Slaps Fan Before Winning Bangladesh Election – Video Goes Viral

Shakib al Hasan slapped a fan prior to winning the Bangladesh's parliament election. The video of which is now going viral on the internet.

Shakib Al Hasan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Bangladesh cricketer is again in the middle of a massive controversy after a video of him slapping a fan went viral on the internet. Shakib recently won the Parliament election by a thumping lead of 150000 votes. However, a couple of days before when Shakib was going to cast his vote, a massive mob of fans surrounded him.

Trending Now

In the video, we can see the mob pushing Shakib which led to him turning around and slapping one of the fans that was holding him. The clip is now going viral all across social space and fans are sharing it more rapidly following Shakib’s dominant win in the election.

You may like to read

Shakib Al Hasan slapped a fanpic.twitter.com/oJrnWlfpDw — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) January 8, 2024

As for the Bangladesh elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won an overwhelming majority in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election, giving her party — the Awami League — a fourth consecutive term, the media reported, citing an election official. Shakib was also competing in the election from Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party.

After an election campaign fraught with violence and a boycott from the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), it is confirmed as per several media reports that Hasina’s party has won 216 seats out of 299, Sky News reported.

“The ruling Awami League party has won more than 50 per cent of seats,” the official said.

A final official declaration on the outcome of the vote is expected by the Election Commission late Monday, Sky News reported.

Around 40 per cent voted out of a total 120 million people who were eligible, according to Kazi Habibul Awal, the Chief Election Commissioner.

Independent candidates took 52 parliamentary seats, while the Jatiya Party, the third largest in the country — took 11, according to local TV stations.

Hasina’s party has already crossed the majority mark and counting is still on. This will be her fifth term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.