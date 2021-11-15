New Delhi: The shorter version of the game has tremendous potential in the country and might be the way forward, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das who sounded very happy after the successful completion of the Futsal Club Championship. Delhi FC were crowned champions on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.Also Read - Alvaro Morata's Late Goal Books Spain's Ticket to World Cup Finals

"I am very happy and I think Futsal has got tremendous potential in the country. I think this tournament will be a game-changer for futsal in India," said Das.

He continued on the development and the aims of AIFF on futsal in the future. "Futsal is what we want to do going forward, we wanted to do it a couple of years ago as well but had to delay the plans due to the pandemic. For the next edition of the tournament, I hope we will have spectators in the stadium."

On the other hand, Asian Football Confederation also praised the apex body of Indian Football for the “fantastic job”. Jacob Joseph, Senior Development Officer Futsal and Beach Soccer, AFC, was also present to grace the grand finale played between Mohammedan SC and the eventual champions Delhi FC.

“It was a fantastic match between the two finalists, Mohammedan SC and Delhi FC. The AIFF have done a fantastic job in organising the inaugural edition of the tournament, and I would like to thank the federation for organising this event in such a fashion. We will continue to support the federation in their future endeavours as well,” said Joseph.

(With IANS Inputs)