New Delhi: Kolkata’s Aparup Chakraborty is India’s youngest Match Commissioner to officiate more than 140 All India Football Federation (AIFF) matches. His first assignment as an AIFF Match Commissioner was a game between the U-13 teams of Rainbow AC and United Sports at the Kalyani Stadium in October 2017. In an exclusive chat with india.com, Chakraborty spoke about his love for football and his dream of seeing a new India where every kid in the block has a ball to kick in the country.Also Read - Soccer-Loving Pope Francis Gets a Foosball Table As Gift, Tries His Hand at The Game | Watch

Having started his career as a football administrator in 2014, Chakraborty who is also a Technical Director at Indian Football Association (IFA) for Futsal, fell in love with the sport which is a five-a-side association football game played on a hard court, relatively smaller than a football pitch and is mostly organised indoors. Also Read - Sandesh Jhingan Joins HNK Sibenik, to Play in Croatia's Top Tier league

“Started in 2014. Wanted to come in Futsal administration and I wanted to promote Futsal which is a five-side football match. We have all played in small goal-posts in our younger days and that is the essence of football,” said Chakraborty. Also Read - Thomas Dennerby to Take Charge as Head Coach of India's Senior Women's Football Team

“You talk about Pele, Messi, Maradona or Ronaldinho, they have all played at some point in time and the Latin America’s short pass has come from Futsal only. It wasn’t a part of the European culture before but now small-sided games (SSG) which is nothing but Futsal is slowly gaining popularity in Europe,” added Chakraborty.

“Short passes to kids are taught through Futsal before big tournaments in football and it is the perfect match simulation for kids. Spain is currently ranked No 7 in football but they are ranked No. 1 in futsal and has won two World Cups, the rest are won by Brazil,” the AIFF Match Commissioner went on to recollect.

Speaking about Indian football, Chakraborty reckons that Futsal has the potential to become a game-changer for the country which is still regarded as the sleeping giants of football.

“Futsal is one of the ways for India to improve the standards of football in the country. AIFF has already started working on it. We have started the Baby League which is part of the FIFA development program and AIFF has taken this up very seriously. Baby League targets kids in the age group of 6-12 and it is a small-sided game that encourages participation of all registered kids. The goal is to encourage mass participation,” explained the Kolkata-based Match Commissioner.

Taking about the steps taken to increase the popularity of the game, Chakraborty revealed, “I have started working on slum soccer since 2016 where the goal is to reach out to as many kids as possible from the underprivileged background and just give them a ball to play, just like we see tennis ball cricket or gully cricket. It will help in increasing the popularity of the game that will lead to increased interest and participation. I have a district-level slum soccer tournament and a select few with potential are taken to Mumbai to a slum soccer NGO.”

“Sony Network organises a National Inclusion Cup where 25 states participate from the underprivileged section. I take a team for both men and women to participate in a four-a-side or a five-a-side contest played on the lines of Futsal. From there one of my kids went and played in the Homeless World Cup in Mexico which is a big achievement.” he further went on to add.

Ignoring his personal hindrances, the 38-year-old is determined to make a difference, not just in Futsal but in Indian football as well. Chakraborty, who is also an ICC, BCCI and Cricket Australia accredited cricket coach reckons the likes of Neeraj Chopra is not a product of the system but a product despite the system we have.

“To create 10 Neeraj Chopras, you need to give them the support system and the supply chain way before the Olympics and not after they come back winning a medal from there. We need to work on nutrition, on fitness and I am trying to create that kind of environment. I have a Futsal Academy in Kalimpong where kids can come and join the academy free of cost,” said Chakraborty.

“I have always felt infrastructure is secondary because if that would have been the case we would have never got a Maradona or a Pele. Germany, Spain or England possibly have the best infrastructure in the world and if infrastructure would have been the sole reason for producing champions, then only these countries would have won the World Cup. But no, Brazil have won, Argentina have won. So dedication is important and how you nourish and identify talent. We don’t have a proper scouting system here and that is our biggest drawback,” the 38-year-old pointed out while talking about India’s biggest drawback.

“I am working on behalf of AIFF , with schools, physical education teachers trying to promote Futsal and that I think is the way forward,” Chakraborty concluded emphasising on the change he is trying to bring in the country.