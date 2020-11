Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Falco Zalmi CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FZL vs BSH at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Monday, Falco Zalmi CC will square off against Badalona Shaheen CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FZL vs BSH match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 9. This will be the second edition of the T10 tournament in Barcelona. Given that they played in the last edition of the tournament very recently, both the teams will be familiar with the playing conditions. Both the teams would be looking to start their campaigns with a victory. A tournament as packed as this can take a toll on the players and thus starting off well is extremely crucial. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 1 – FZL vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Falco Zalmi CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Tips, FZL vs BSH Probable Playing XIs, FZL vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Falco Zalmi CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC ECS T10 Barcelona, FZL vs BSH Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Falco Zalmi CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 9.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FZL vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Babar Khan, Sajawal Khan

All-rounders: Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed (VC), Hamza Saleem Dar (C)

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, Khawar Javed, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer

FZL vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (C), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass.

Falco CC (FZL) – Key Players

Ijaz Ahamd

Javed Akram

Kamran Raja

Shahbaz Ahmed

Awais Khan

Badalona Shaheen CC (BSH) – Key Players

Adeel Abbas

Atiq Malik Ur Rehman

Hamza Saleem

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

FZL vs BSH Squads

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahamd, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Babar Zaheer, Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Zahid, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Banaras, Adeel Arif.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

