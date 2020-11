FZL vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Falco CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s FZL vs FCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: The fourth and final match of Thursday will be between Falco CC and Fateh CC. Falco CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FZL vs FCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Fateh CC Dream11 Team Player List, Falco CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Falco CC vs Fateh CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – FZL vs FCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Falco CC vs Fateh CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 Also Read - TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Tigers XI vs Panthers XI T20 Match at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 6.30 PM IST November 12 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Falco CC and Fateh CC will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 12. Also Read - KCC vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care at Montjuic Ground 5 PM IST November 12 Thursday

Time: 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - CTL vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya CC vs Falco CC at Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST November 12 Thursday

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FZL vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Awais Ahmed (captain), Happy Singh (vice-captain), Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Rajiv Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bhawandeep Singh, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed

FZL vs FCC Probable Playing XIs

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahamd, Tanveer Iqbal, Adeel Sarwar, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad

Fateh CC: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman

FZL vs FCC Full Squads

Falco CC: Adeel Arif, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Zahid, S Umar, Babar Zaheer, Adnan Ghazanfar, Yasir Razzak, Adeel Sarwar, Awais Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Tanveer Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Yaseen, A Cheema, Javed Akram, Muhammad Banaras, Ameer Hamzah, Nadeem Shahzad

Fateh CC: Gurvinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FZL Dream11 Team/ FCC Dream11 Team/ Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.