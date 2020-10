FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Team And Prediction

Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's FZL vs PMCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: The fifth and final match of Friday will see table-toppers Falco Zalmi CC lock horns with Pak Montcada CC who will be playing their second straight match.

So the last day before the weekend break. As usual, four matches have been scheduled for Friday. After Thursday's play, United CC Girona are leading Group A with 10 points from five wins followed by Badalona Shaheen CC who have eight points from four wins so far. In Group B, Falco CC are at the top with 10 points and Catalunya CC at second who also have 10 points but are a rung down thanks to the former's better net run-rate

Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FZL vs PMCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Player List, Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – FZL vs PMCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

Below is today’s schedule

#Match 37 – Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 38 – Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 39 – Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 40 – Falco CC vs Pak Montcada CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Falco Zalmi CC and Pak Montcada CC will take place at 8 PM IST – October 23.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FZL vs PMCC My Dream11 Team

Awais Ahmed (captain), Ibrar Hussain (vice-captain), Kashif Shafi, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanveer Iqbal, Raja Adeel, Atif Muhammad

FZL vs PMCC Probable Playing XIs

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

Pak Montcada CC: Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Ghulam Sabar, Asjad Butt, Gopi Singh, Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Amir, Prince Dhiman

FZL vs PMCC Full Squads

Falco Zalmi CC: Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad

Pak Montcada CC: Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Asad Abbas, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Kashif Shafi, Amir Shahzad, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Mohsin Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir

