Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FZL vs RSCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the fourth match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Wednesday, Falco Zalmi CC will square off against Raval Sporting CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FZL vs RSCC match will begin at 4.30 PM IST – October 21. Both teams have had a decent run-up in the competition until now, with Falco Zalmi going on to have the best net run rate in the competition. They have had a perfect run and have a 2-point lead over their opponents. Raval Sporting CC have lost only one game so far and will look to get closer to the top of the table. We can expect a fascinating game of cricket.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC will take place at 12 PM IST – October 21.

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FZL vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel, Awais Ahmed (C)

Batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Javed Akram, Yudhvir Singh

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rohin Kumar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi (VC)

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, Nadeem Shahzad, Ishan Patel

FZL vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (C), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Amit Das, Numan Ali.

FZL vs RSCC Squads

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (C), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Javed Akram.

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

