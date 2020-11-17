Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FZL vs RSCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on wonderful Wednesday, Falco Zalmi CC will square off against Raval Sporting CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FZL vs RSCC match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 18. Both teams have had a decent run-up in the competition until now, with Falco Zalmi going on to have the best net run rate in the competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 29 – FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Tips, FZL vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs, FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC ECS T10 Barcelona, FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 18.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FZL vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel (VC), Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: N. Patel, I. Ahmad, A. Sarwar

All-rounders: Naeem Hussain Shah, Manish Manwani (C), Kamran Raja

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, U. Ansar, M. Sheraz

Falco CC (FZL) – Key Players

Adeel Sarwar

Awais Ahmed

Naeem Hussain Shah

Kamran Raja

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC) – Key Players

Ishan Patel

Manish Manwani

Numan Ali

Rohin Kumar

FZL vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed.

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor (wk), Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki.

FZL vs RSCC Squads

Falco CC (FZL): Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Zahid, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Banaras, Nadeem Shahzad.

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC): Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

