London: Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva feels Gabriel Jesus's excellent all-round display in the Champions League classic with Real Madrid was yet further evidence of the Brazilian's importance to the club's cause. As well as finding the target, Jesus impressed with his work rate, vision and commitment, illustrating once again how he thrives in the biggest games

And reflecting on both Jesus's display as well as a night that will live long in the memory, Bernardo was full of praise for the striker's selfless approach.

"Gabriel Jesus is in fantastic shape. He scored four goals last weekend, on Tuesday another one," Bernardo pointed out.

“He is a great player and he deserves the best for the way he trains and plays for the team. With his talent, his attitude to helping the team is admirable. He is one of our most important players,” he said.

A remarkable night at the Etihad that produced seven goals, no end of goalmouth drama and a rousing, electric atmosphere, means that there is everything to play for in next week’s second leg decider at the Bernabeu.

For his part, Bernardo – who rounded off City’s mesmerising display with a quite stunning goal of his own – says it is a prospect he is already savouring.

“It’s going to be a great game,” added the Portuguese midfielder.

“This is the Champions League, anything can happen. We are going to prepare well and be ready for the challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu. We face every game the same way to win. We are going to Madrid to win the game, knowing that we are facing a top team. It’s going to be tough in front of their fans, they are going to be on top of us,” he said.

“Two of the best teams in the world in a great venue, at the semi-finals of such a special competition. We are going to give our best to compete and reach the final,” he added.