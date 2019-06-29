India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar played a steady even par round on the second day to lie tied fifth at the halfway stage of the Andalucia Masters hosted by Sergio Garcia, here. Bhullar shot 68 in the first round and he is now three-under 139 for 36 holes after the second round. Bhullar and five others were tied for the fifth place at three-under 139. Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur with the second round of one-under 70 made the cut. He was tied for 55th place at two-over 144. SSP Chowrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the halfway cut.

Bhullar teed off from the 10th hole and had three birdies and three bogeys in his round. He started with a bogey putt, immediately made up with a birdie on the next hole. He birdied 17 and 18 holes but had two other bogeys in his round. Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa was in the lead at eight-under with rounds of 65 and 68. Three players including two Spaniards Alvaro Quiros And Sergio Garcia were tied for third place. They were all tied second at four-under.