GAL vs DRG Turkmenistan Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Galkan vs Dragon Oil For Today’s Match at NBLT 3:30 PM IST:

Dragon Oil would like to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Galkan in the first match of Saturday. Dragon Oil lost their last two matches and would be raring to bounce back. It will be an advantage for the sixth-placed Galkan side, who have good information about their opponents and would like to climb up the points table.

GAL vs DRG Details

What: Gallan vs Dragon Oil

When: April 25, 2020

Where: NBLT

Time: 3:30 PM IST

GAL vs DRG My Dream11 Team

Byashim, Eziz, Zhukov, Azat, Nury (SP), Atamyrat, Zazul, Pavel

Galkan Likely Playing 5:

Byshim Allanazarov (PG), Allamyrat Shamammedov (SG), Azat Cherkesov (SF), Atamurat Yagmurov (PF), Atamyrat Jumaev (C)

Dragon Oil Likely Playing 5:

Eziz Mavyev (PG), Nurislam Makhtumov (SG), Nury Agajanov (SF), Denis Zazul (PF), Pavel Averyanov (C)

Squads:

Galkan: Byshim Allanazarov (PG), Allamyrat Shamammedov (SG), Azat Cherkesov (SF), Atamurat Yagmurov (PF), Atamyrat Jumaev (C), Batyr Semetov (PG), Sergey Zhukov (SG), Yusup Saparniyazov (SG), Murat Bashimov (SF), Sad Ashirmuhammedov (PF), Kadyr Baigeldyev (C), Mitya Kosaev (C)

Dragon Oil: Saparmammet Satlykov (PG), Nariman Nariman Sapaev (PG), Tagi Tagiev (SG), Eziz Chagylov (SG), Khan Hangeldyev (SF), Ziyadin Adbullaev (SF), Parahat Saparaliev (PF), Ilyas Nazarov (PF), Kerim Egenmammedov(C), Eziz Mavyev (PG), Nurislam Makhtumov (SG), Nury Agajanov (SF), Denis Zazul (PF), Pavel Averyanov (C)

