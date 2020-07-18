Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Galatasaray vs Goztepe Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match GAL vs GOZ at Turk Telekom Stadium: In the upcoming Turkish League 2019-20 fixture, Galatasaray will be up against Goztepe for their 33rd fixture in the competition. With just two more games remaining in the bag for both sides, a win for either could lead to confidence for the season to come.

In the league standings, Galatasaray are fifth in the table with 52 points on board and have now gone eight games without a win. Meanwhile Goztepe, they are at 10th with 39 points to their names and are also on the back of six consecutive defeats. With both clubs struggling to find form, the upcoming fixture could turn out to be an intriguing affair. The live TV or online broadcast of the Turkish League 2019-20 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2019-20 match between Galatasaray vs Goztepe will start at 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: Turk Telekom Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: O. Kouck

Defenders: M. Saracchi, M. Ferreira, R. Donk

Midfielders: A. Castro, S. Aydogdu, S. Napoleoni, M. Lemina (vc)

Forwards: D. Kadah, S. Gurler, R. Falcao (C)

GAL vs GOZ Probable Playing XIs

Galatasaray: Okan Kocuk, Martin Linnes, Marcao, Marcelo Saracchi, Emin Bayram, Younès Belhanda, Jesse Sekidika, Yunus Akgün, Taylan Antalyali, Emre Akbaba, Adem Büyük.

Goztepe: Göktüğ Bakirbaş, Atinç Nukan, Alpaslan Ozturk, Berkan Emir, Murat Paluli, Mossoró, Soner Aydogdu, Zlatko Tripic, André Biyogo Poko, Yalcin Kayan, Stefano Napoleoni.

GAL vs GOZ SQUADS

Galatasaray (GAL): Fernando Muslera, Okan Kocuk, Berk Balaban, Ahmet Calik, Christian Luyindama, Emin Bayram, Marcao, Marcelo Saracchi, Mariano Ferreira, Martin Linnes, Ryan Donk, Sener Ozbayrakli, Yuto Nagatomo, Atalay Babacan, Emre Akbaba, Jean Michael Seri, Jimmy Durmaz, Mario Lemina, Omer Bayram, Selcuk Inan, Sofiane Feghouli, Taylan Antalyali, Younes Belhanda, Yunus Akgun, Adem Buyuk, Florin Andone, Henry Onyekuru, Jesse Sekidika, Radamel Falcao.

Goztepe (GOZ): Arda Ozcimen, Beto, Eren Bilen, Mehmet Goktug Bakirbas, Alpaslan Ozturk, Atinc Nukan, Berkan Emir, Lamine Gassama, Leo Schwechlen, Murat Paluli, Titi Tarouco, Wallace Reis, Andre Biyogo Poko, Andre Castro, Celso Borges, Halil Akbunar, Huseyin Bulut, Kerem Kesgin, Marcio Mossoro, Soner Aydogdu, Stefano Napoleoni, Yalcin Kayan, Zlatko Tripic, Metin Yildirim, Cameron Jerome, Deniz Kadah, Ege Ozkayimoglu, Kamil Wilczek, Serdar Gurler.

