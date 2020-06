Dream11 Team Prediction

When: June 6, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

PG: B Allanazarov, O Durdyev

SG: S Zhukov, K Satylov (SP)

SF: A Cherkesov, P Paramonov

PF: O Khudaiberdyev

C: A Amanberdiev

Starting Lineups

Galkan: Byshim Allanazarov (PG), Sergey Zhukov (SG), Azat Cherkesov (SF), Kadyr Baigeldyev (PF), Atamyrat Jumaev (C)

Gyrat: Osman Durdyev (PG), Kerim Satylov (SG), Peter Paramonov (SF), Ode Khudaiberdyev (PF), Azimberdy Amanberdiev (C)

SQUADS

Galkan: Byshim Allanazarov, Batyr Semetov, Sergey Zhukov, Allamyrat Shamammedov, Yusup Saparniyazov, Azat Cherkesov, Murat Bashimov, Atamurat Yagmurov, Kadyr Baigeldyev, Gayzigis Ashirmuhammedov, Atamyrat Jumaev, Mitya Kosaev

Gyrat: Murad Satylov, Osman Durdyev, Begench Nursahedov, Murat Geldyev, Kerim Satylov, Arslan Geldyev, Ata Salykhov, Rahim Annamuhamedov, Peter Paramonov, Bayram Kurbanov, Alexander Nesterenko, Ode Khudaiberdyev, Arno Betinis, Azimberdy Amanberdiev, Azat Lukmanov, Nick Vaen

