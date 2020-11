Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2020-21 match between Galatasaray vs Kayserispor will start at 10.00 PM IST.

Venue: Turk Telekom Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Okan Kocuk

Defenders – Marcao, Emre Taşdemir, Miguel Lopes, Aziz Behich

Midfielders – Aaron Lennon (C), Gustavo Campanharo, Sofiane Feghouli, Younès Belhanda(VC)

Forwards – Denis Alibec, Mbaye Diagne

SQUADS

Galatasaray (GAL): Fernando Muslera, Okan Kocuk, Fatih Ozturk, Valentine Ozornwafor, Sener Özbayrakli, Ryan Donk, Emre Tasdemir, Christian Luyindama, Marcelo Saracchi, Emin Bayram, Isik Kaan Arslan, Marcao, Omar Elabdellaoui, Taylan Antalyali, Ryan Babe, Younès Belhanda, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, Emre Akbaba, Mustafa Fettahoglu, Emre Kilinc, Arda Turan, Jesse Sekidika, Sofiane Feghouli, Radamel Falcao, Peter Etebo, Martin Linnes, Ogulcan Caglayan, Omer Bayram, Ali Yavuz Ko, Mbaye Diagne

Kayserispor (KAY): Ismail Cipe, Abdulkadir Tasdan, Dogan Alemdar, Silviu Lung Jr, Joseph Attamah, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Oguzhan Capar, Pedro Henrique, Miguel Lopes, Aziz Behich, Cristian Sapunaru, Karahan Subasi, Baris Emirhan Dogan, Manuel Fernandes, Harisson Manzala, Hasan Acar, Emre Demircan, Nurettin Korkmaz, Zoran Kvrzic, Aaron Lennon, Ilhan Depe, Mehmet Eray Özbek, Adem Dogan, Talha Sar, Arslan, Ahmet Kartal, Muhammed Arikan, Gustavo Campanharo, Yaw Ackah, Daniel Avramovski, Wilfried Kanga, Mugdat Celik, Omer Uzun, Ilhan Parlak, Okan Acar, Denis Alibec

