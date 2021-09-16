GAL vs LAZ Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Galatasaray vs Lazio Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match GAL vs LAZ. In the mega encounter on Europa League, Lazio will lock horns against Galatasaray on September 16. The European football is back as Galatasaray and Lazio will face each other in the high-octane Europa League clash on Thursday. Lazio will look to prove their supremacy over Galatasaray after an impressive start in the Serie A. Lazio have been playing consistent football this season as all eyes will be on Ciro Immobile as he will look to stamp his authority in the league after missing out on the Serie A golden boot last season.

Here is today's Dream11 pick for GAL vs LAZ

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:15 PM IST – September 16, Sunday in India.

GAL vs LAZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pepe Reina

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt, Victor Nelsson, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic

Midfielders: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Emre Kilinc, Lucas Leiva (VC)

Strikers: Halil Dervisoglu, Ciro Immobile (C), Pedro Rodriguez

GAL vs LAZ Probable Line-Ups

Galatasaray: Fernando Muslera (GK), Patrick van Aanholt, Victor Nelsson, Christian Luyindama, DeAndre Yedlin, Berkan Kutlu, Muhammed Akturkoglu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Oli,piu Morutan, Emre Kilinc, Halil Dervisoglu

Lazio: Pepe Reina (GK), Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez

