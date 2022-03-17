Barcelona are set to take on Galatasaray in the second leg Round of 16 encounter in the Europa League at the NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul, on Thursday. Here are the details of when and where to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona match on online and on TV.

When is the Galatasaray vs Barcelona Europa League match ?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will take place on Thursday , March 17 in Istanbul.

What is the timing of the Galatasaray vs Barcelona Europa League match?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will start at 11:15 PM IST.

Where is the Galatasaray vs Barcelona Europa League match being played?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will be played at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul

Which TV channel will broadcast the Galatasaray vs Barcelona Europa League match?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Galatasaray vs Barcelona Europa League match?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV, JioTV app.

Probable Playing XI

Galatasaray : Inaki Pena (GK); Omar Elabdellaoui, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick Van Aanholt; Erick Pulgar, Berkan Kutlu; Olimpiu Morutan, Ryan Babel, Kerem Akturkoglu; Mostafa Mohamed

Barcelona : Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK); Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres