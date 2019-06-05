World Cup 2019: When it comes to enjoying the moment, no team does it better than Afghanistan. Playing their first ICC 50-over World Cup, Afghanistan may not be having results going their way but that has not dampened the mood in the camp. Mohammad Shahzad and Rashid Khan are dancing to a Bollywood number in a video recently posted by ICC, while Gulbadin Naib plays spectator. Realising Naib is doing nothing, Shahzad asks him to join in the fun. Once he refuses to let in, Shahzad slaps his teammate in a friendly manner just showing the bond and friendship they share.

Meanwhile, averting what could have been an another upset in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lankan bowlers stepped up to salvage pride for their team as they succeeded in wrapping up minnows Afghanistan for 152 runs in 32.4 overs to set up a 34-run victory in the rain-affected clash at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday. Nuwan Pradeep (4/34) and Lasith Malinga (3/39) rose to the occasion, helping Sri Lnka defend a revised meagre 187-run target in the given 41 overs. Apart for them, Isuru Udana and Thisara Perera picked a wicket apiece.

That’s a wrap, folks. 34-run win. We’ve just seen one of the classics. Malinga finishes it with a yorker. Of course he does. What a performance in the field from Sri Lanka. #LionsRoar #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/r6LwmvJb6D — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 4, 2019

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 201 all out in 36.5 overs (Kusal Perera 78, Lahiru Thirimanne 25; Mohammad Nabi 4/30) beat Afghanistan 152 all out in 35.4 overs (Najibullah Zadran 43, Hazratullah Zazai 30, Nuwan Pradeep 4/31) by 34 runs