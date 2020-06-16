With the world fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China. The country’s relationship with the world has become sour and political tensions with India have also increased. On Tuesday, a face-off took place with China at the Galwan Valley where Indian soldiers got martyred. Also Read - 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred in Violent Ladakh Clash, Confirms Army

In a statement released by the Indian Army after the incident, it stated, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.” Also Read - At Least 20 Indian, 43 Chinese Troops Killed in Violent Ladakh Clash: Reports

From Virender Sehwag to Shikhar Dhawan, the cricket fraternity has come together to pay their tribute to the soldiers who were martyred. Also Read - 'India's Territorial Integrity Won't be Compromised Under PM Modi': JP Nadda on Ladakh Clash

“Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the #GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein,” Virender Sehwag wrote.

Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute and said that the sacrifices will not be forgotten.

“A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind!” Dhawan tweeted.

“On late-evening and night of June 15, a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had an agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier today.