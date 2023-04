Home

GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Match 51: Captain, Vice-captain – Gamblers SC vs Indian Royals, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria at 1 PM IST April 6 Monday

GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Gamblers SC and Indian Royals will take place at 12.30 PM IST – on April 6.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.

GAM vs IR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya

Batters: S Arshad, A Khokhar(c)

All-rounders: P Singh, R Narayan, A Kumar, N Suryawanshi, U Kansal(vc)

Bowlers: S Matta, S Kumar, N Kamboj

GAM vs IR Probable Playing XIs

Gamblers SC: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Daniyal Asgher, Vikash Sikhri, Ranjit Narayan, Ankush Kumar, Jay Prakash, Sripal Matta, Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman

Indian Royals: Gaurav Sharma-II (wk), Vishal Arora, Ronak Nanvare, Syed Arshad, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Parminder Singh-I, Kc Lakshman, Ujjval Kansal, Abhishek Rajesh Chougule, Rajesh Joshi, Louis Blackwell

