In keeping with the mantra of their show Cricket Connected, Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster, is using the extensive depth of technology to ensure that fans of cricket are never too far away from the sport they love. The global public health crisis has put an end to LIVE sport and competition and yet at the same time has brought about a sense of comfort and familiarity allowing us the time to walk down memory lane.

Cricket Connected on Star Sports has developed an enjoyable format to engage with cricket fans and legends of the game. Fans of former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, legendary paceman Brett Lee and the Indian King of Swing, Irfan Pathan, are in for an entertaining episode this week. These three cricketing superstars will be in conversation with popular host Jatin Sapru on May 2 and 3 at 7 PM IST.

The upcoming episode will see Gambhir, Lee and Pathan discuss the batting exploits and some of the best innings of swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma who has become an integral part of the impressive Indian batting line-up. However, fans can also expect an interesting discussion on the rare times when Captain Cool, MS Dhoni lost his calm and collected demeanour on the field.

Every episode of Cricket Connected has segments like Ask Star which gives fans the opportunity to tweet a question for the experts to answer and discuss some iconic cricketing moments. A segment called “Kids Connected”, reaches out to cricket’s young fans and invites them to share home-made videos of them doing commentary which helps them to stay connected with the sport. The growing popularity and demand for the show in other preferred languages has now led to the broadcast of the show in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu respectively.