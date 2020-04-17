In a special episode this week, Cricket Connected will celebrate the Greatest of All Time (GOATs) players and coaches of the VIVO IPL to mark the 13th birthday of the glamorous tournament. The episode will air on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 7 PM IST on Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster. The show will be hosted by the much-loved Jatin Sapru. Also Read - 2007 ICC World Cup T20 Heroes Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan Set to Revisit Thrilling Final Against Pakistan

After the rousing success of the first two episodes, episode 3 will feature the ensemble of experts – Danny Morrison, Kevin Pietersen, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra and Irfan Pathan – who will be picking their GOATs from the most decorated among batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, coaches and captains along with a host of other prominent sports journalists of the country. Fans too can send in their top picks using #CricketConnected on Twitter and may even stand a chance to have their selections up for discussion on the show. Also Read - LBW by a Certain Pie-Chucker: Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Pietersen's Question

In keeping with the VIVO IPL’s birthday, the experts on the show will be dishing out their thoughts on Brendon McCullum’s blockbuster of an innings of 158 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in what was a perfect curtain-raiser that kick-started one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas of all time. The Kiwi sensation’s blistering knock in the very first match of the VIVO IPL in 2008 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a crushing 140-run victory. Also Read - Retirement MS Dhoni's Personal Choice But Chance of Comeback Dim if IPL Doesn't Happen: Gautam Gambhir

The experts will also revisit the incredible story of Team India’s first-ever Test series win over arch-rivals Pakistan in 2004 that came under the astute leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Cricket Connected is an innovative concept by Star Sports to fill in the void left by the absence of live events. In times when the sporting world has been forced to press the pause button due to COVID-19, Cricket Connected has proved to be that medium where fans can connect with their favourite experts.

Each episode has segments that encourage fans to engage and interact with the cricketing legends. Segments such as Ask Star gives fans an opportunity to share their favourite cricket moments by sending their questions using #AskStar for the legends to answer. The next segment, Kids Connected”, looks to involve young fans of the sport and invite them to share home-made videos of them doing commentary.