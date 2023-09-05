Home

‘Game Against India Will Be Tough’, Iraq Assistant Coach-Cum-Match Analyst, Pablo Grandes Hails Blue Tigers Ahead Of Kings Cup 2023 Semis – EXCLUSIVE

India after winning the SAFF Championship in July are now ready to roll in the Kings Cup 2023 in Thailand.

Pablo Grandes at Iraq training (L). Indian football team players. (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

New Delhi: After winning three back to back home tournaments, the Indian football team will now shift their focus to foreign competitions in the coming months, starting with the Kings Cup 2023 in Thailand. The Blue Tigers under coach Igor Stimac have been simply unstoppable and are currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak and for 400 + minutes, Sunil Chhetri and Co didn’t concede a goal. India will also be playing the U-23 Asian Games, the historic Merdeka Tournament and also the World Cup 2026/Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers before they head to Qatar to play the big ticket AFC Asian Cup 2023. The real challenge for India start from Thursday as they will be up against 2007 AFC Asian Cup champions, Iraq without captain Sunil Chhetri in the semis of the Kings Cup. Thailand and Lebanon will be the other two teams participating in the tournament. Before India kick-start their campaign, India.com caught up with Iraq national football team’s assistant coach-cum-match analyst, Pablo Grandes in an exclusive chat.

Grandes, who is from Spain is currently working under Iraq head coach Jesus Casas. He has been part of La Liga side Cadiz CF and has managed their several age level teams. He has also been a Head of the Academy in Cadiz and has been an assistant coach to Spanish third tier teams, UD Logroñés and Velez before coming to manage Iraq.

The 36-year old, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence degree talks about his time with the Iraq national team and it’s players and his connection with India. He is quite impressed with the growth of the Indian players and expects a tough game in the semis. Here are the excerpts from the interview:-

1) After spending time in Spain with many clubs, including La Liga side Cadiz you are now with a team that have won the AFC Asian Cup and are considered as one of the best teams in the Asian continent. How’s been your experience so far with Iraq ?

Before coming to Iraq, I’ve been to many clubs in Spain. I was part of La Liga side Cadiz CF. I was the head coach of the Academy and managed many age level teams of the club like U-16, U-17 and also U-19. After that I have been an assistant coach of two Spanish third tier clubs in UD Logroñés and Velez. Presently with the Iraq team, I have been given the role of a match analyst and also as an assistant coach. It has been a very good experience for me so far. This is my first experience in any national team. They have a very big fanbase and the people here love football a lot. The country here is growing both as a nation and as a footballing country. The President here is eager to build a strong national team starting from the U-20 and U-23 categories. Things started really well for us as we managed to win the Gulf Cup here in Iraq after a gap of 35 years. The fans were quite happy with the achievement and for us it was the best start. Now, we have to continue the process and I am really happy here.

2) Your thoughts on head coach Jesus Casas ? He has been part of Cadiz CF setup like you and then he has been an assistant manager for Watford and Spain specially for quite a number of years.

Jesus is from my city, Cadiz and he referred me for the Iraq job. He was also my teacher during my UEFA ‘A’ license course. He was also an analyst for FC Barcelona under Luis Enrique. After that he moved to Cadiz to be their Head of the Academy and then he brought me to the club. I worked with him back then as well at that time. After that he went to Watford and was also the assistant coach of Spain for a number of years before coming to Iraq. He brought me here and we are a team of seven Spanish coaches. He is really a clever coach. In the national team you get less time to prepare compared to club football. We got only a month to prepare for the Gulf Cup, where he have to bring the players together and build a unit. There were also new players, who were playing for the first time. In that case, Casas explains everything in simple terms to the players of all departments. If there is time, he would bring up extra things but when the time is less he does well to translate the ideas he wants his players to follow. He always look forward for our opinions about the training and the squad. Obviously, he takes the last call but at the same time he is a very nice person, which is very important as well.

3) India will be without captain Sunil Chhetri as he will be out due to family reasons. I hope you were planning for him as well. But now India might go for their two naturalised strikers, Manvir Singh or Rahim Ali in Chhetri’s place. What has been your assessment so far on them ?

Well, we have been analysing India and of course we know Sunil Chhetri is an important player for them. We were actually preparing something to control him. We all thought, he would play but the likes of Rahim Ali and Manvir Singh are different players. Of course they are good and are playing at a higher level. Talking about Manvir, he is tall, very fast, his stride is long and is very dangerous. He also creates space in behind. He is another kind of player, we have to be aware of in other things we were thinking of Chhetri. Rahim Ali, maybe could be similar in some things. He likes to play and associate and is good in making decisions when he plays between the line, has a good movement and make good runs as well. His finishing is also fine. They are all different from Chhetri and what we observe, India have two kinds of naturalised strikers with different style. I don’t know what they will decide. If they want to play with a faster player then they will use Manvir. As far as Rahim is concerned, they can do a lot of things.

4) Are there any other players, you are planning to tackle ? There are also goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan, those who have played in Europe.

We know about goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has played in Norway and there is also the centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who played in Croatia. They are good players of course but when you watch India’s matches, you know that they are a very good squad. It would be a mistake for us that if we put our focus on some players. India is a squad with great players in all departments be it in the midfield, attack or in defence. There is Anwar Ali as well, he is very good with the ball. They can play short and can play long as they have fast players in the wings like Chhangte. So just like that, we have to be ready for everything. Not just 1-2 players.

5) You’ve told me before that you are in contact with Spanish footballers playing in India, who all have told you about our country’s football culture. You also visited India back in 2020 with Cadiz as part of AIFF Masters. So what is your impression on Indian football and also thoughts on our coach Igor Stimac ?

For me India is a special country because I have spent a very good time there. I came to India with Cadiz. I have met with some good people and I was also in talks with I-League and ISL clubs as well. But the negotiations didn’t go as per expectations. Since then I’ve been following the league, the ISL as well as the I-League. I know a lot of Spanish players and coaches working there in India. Specially, I’ve been in contact with Iker Guarrotxena, former FC Goa player. I was his coach, when I was in Logroñés. He was very happy in Goa but he has now moved back to Spain to play for Murcia. The league in India is growing a lot, the level is very high and it’s good for the national team. It’s not like that the Indian players are good in the league and are not up to the mark in the national team. The national team is equally good. My experience back in 2020 was very memorable. If given an opportunity again, I would like to come back to India but this time as a coach of course.

About coach Stimac, he is a very good coach and have a very good experience. He did well to lead the side to two SAFF Championships in 2021 and now in 2023. I think India are playing really good under him. As I told you, they can play in different styles and are very organised when they are defending. They combine very well, sometimes they play short and sometimes long balls to feed the wingers because they have fast players. They are a good team, they are growing a lot and it will be a tough game when we face them.

6) Coming back to Iraq, there will be 3 players who will be making their debut for the national team. Also there will be 5 players, who all play in Europe’s first division. So are you happy with the squad selected ?

Yes, we have a lot of players playing in Europe. Most of the players have gone outside as you know because of the war. There are many players as well with double nationality. We started really well and now the Spanish coaches are an attraction for them and many players now want to represent Iraq at the national level. In this squad we have 11 players from Europe. This actually lifts up the level in the national team. It’s not like they are playing in top leagues. But they play in professional leagues like the Dutch League, Swedish League, Denmark League and few of them play in England as well. The players abroad bring in their ideas and habits from those leagues and obviously it does have an influence on the others. The other players who are playing here in Iraq are quite good and have the talent. With time, the Iraqi players who are playing club football in their country will get better as the Iraq Federation have struck a deal with Spanish La Liga. They are going to organise the league here and we hope in the future, the Iraqi league will be even more professional and that would be better for the players.

7) What is your assessment on youngster Zidane Iqbal ? He is the first British South Asian to play for Manchester United and is a very versatile midfielder and is highly rated.

Zidane is a young player of course. He has spent most of his career in Manchester United. Currently he has now shifted to Utrecht in Netherlands. It is a big step for him and at the same time yes, he has trained with the first team of United, which is really good. Training everyday with the likes of Ronaldo, Casemiro is amazing. He has played only one senior game and mostly he has played with the U21s. It will be a good test for him to now play in the Eredevise and it is good for us as well as he will be playing in a top level league. He is a very good player and has a big potential. At the same time, we have to give time as he is still growing and in the future he might turn out to be a big asset.

8) I would also like to talk about senior players like Jalal Hassan, Ali Adnan, Amjad Attwan, Aymen Hussein and also Ali Al Hamadi who plays for Wimbledon and recently played against Chelsea. Obviously these are the players, India should be extra careful of right ?

Like you’ve mentioned, these players Jalal, Ali Adnan, Ajmad Attwan, Aymen Hussein all are very good players. Jalal is playing here in Iraq but the rest of the players are playing in different leagues in Qatar, Iran and Morocco. It is important to have these players in our team as they will help the younger players as well. They all are good professionals and are also helping us at the same time to adapt here. The players playing in Europe have a different mentality but when they come to the national team, they come together as a family. It is important to roll both on and off the pitch. They are very important to us.

9) Your thoughts about other participating teams : Lebanon and Thailand

We’ve been analysing all the teams that will be participating in the Kings Cup. It has come as a surprise for me because the level of all the national teams are very good. I was watching the game between India and Lebanon. Anyone can make out that the teams are difficult and it won’t be easy to beat them. Lebanon have a good organised defence, they are good with the ball. Thailand on the other hand, I have seen few of their games. They do play well and they also have Spanish people working in the Federation trying to create a methodology. I think all of these teams want to grow, want to improve, always looking to bring the best possible manner in the national team and at their academies. They combine good passes among themselves and put emphasis on fast play at the same time. When we play them no doubt it’s gonna be a tough game.

10) Lastly, the first semis will be between Iraq and India. If we look at the head to head stats, Iraq lead by some margin and India have managed to get only one draw. So will Iraq have an advantage going into the match or are you expecting an evenly contested game ?

For me to be honest, football today is very equal. If you want you can see the ranking, you can see the history but today when you are on the pitch, it really doesn’t matter. You play football, you have good players and India specially have grown a lot. They have a very good competition. The ISL is growing a lot and it is actually better than many leagues in Asia. With the advent of European players and coaches it has lifted the league. This in turn increases the level of the national team as well. When I watch the games of India, Thailand and Lebanon, I know the battles against them will be tough and will be equally contested. All these teams have the talent and are very tactful like India. They can play short, can play between the lines, sometimes they combine and play long. They have fast players who can hit the opposition on counters and also good in set-pieces. We played against Colombia and lost 1-0 just. On paper they are a big side but it’s how you approach. So on paper, Iraq can be ahead but to us coaches it’s not going to be an easy game.

