It's been nearly seven years since Rockstar Games released its latest instalment in the highly popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. GTA 5 continues to be among the most popular video games currently.

An example of it immense popularity among gamers can be gauged from the fact that Epic Games Story offered a chance of a lifetime to download GTA 5 for free, the user traffic saw their website being crashed.

The game was made available from May 14 to May 21.

The ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown has also resulted in a massive boom in the gaming industry in India according to various media reports.

So we are here with some help for all you GTA fans to wade through the dangerous streets of Los Santos.

Here are some of the cheats that will make your life easy (Note: These don’t work for GTA Online)

GTA 5 Cheats

Invincibility: PAINKILLER

Maximum health and armor: TURTLE

All weapons: TOOLUP

Recharge special abilities: POWERUP

Decrease wanted level: LAWYERUP

Increase wanted level: FUGITIVE

Super jump: HOPTOIT

Explosive rounds: HIGHEX

Run faster: CATCHME

Swim faster: GOTGILLS

Gravity: FLOATER

Less Friction: SNOWDAY

Parachute: SKYDIVE

Flame rounds: INCENDIARY

Aiming in Slow Motion: DEADEYE

Explosive melee punches: HOTHANDS

Drunk mode: LIQUOR

Spawn in the air: SKYFALL

Slowdown Everything: SLOWMO

Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN

Vehicle codes

Duster Aircraft: FLYSPRAY

Shitzu PCJ-600 motorbike: ROCKET

Buzzard Helicopter: BUZZOFF

Comet Car: COMET

Rapid GT roadster: RAPIDGT

Trashmaster garbage truck: TRASHED

Caddy Vehicle: HOLEIN1

Stunt Aircraft: BARNSTORM

Stretch limo car: VINEWOOD

BMX bike: BANDIT

Maibatsu Sanchez: OFFROAD

Garbage Truck: TRASHED