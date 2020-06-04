It’s been nearly seven years since Rockstar Games released its latest instalment in the highly popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. GTA 5 continues to be among the most popular video games currently. Also Read - Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon
An example of it immense popularity among gamers can be gauged from the fact that Epic Games Story offered a chance of a lifetime to download GTA 5 for free, the user traffic saw their website being crashed.
The game was made available from May 14 to May 21.
The ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown has also resulted in a massive boom in the gaming industry in India according to various media reports.
So we are here with some help for all you GTA fans to wade through the dangerous streets of Los Santos.
Here are some of the cheats that will make your life easy (Note: These don’t work for GTA Online)
GTA 5 Cheats
Invincibility: PAINKILLER
Maximum health and armor: TURTLE
All weapons: TOOLUP
Recharge special abilities: POWERUP
Decrease wanted level: LAWYERUP
Increase wanted level: FUGITIVE
Super jump: HOPTOIT
Explosive rounds: HIGHEX
Run faster: CATCHME
Swim faster: GOTGILLS
Gravity: FLOATER
Less Friction: SNOWDAY
Parachute: SKYDIVE
Flame rounds: INCENDIARY
Aiming in Slow Motion: DEADEYE
Explosive melee punches: HOTHANDS
Drunk mode: LIQUOR
Spawn in the air: SKYFALL
Slowdown Everything: SLOWMO
Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN
Vehicle codes
Duster Aircraft: FLYSPRAY
Shitzu PCJ-600 motorbike: ROCKET
Buzzard Helicopter: BUZZOFF
Comet Car: COMET
Rapid GT roadster: RAPIDGT
Trashmaster garbage truck: TRASHED
Caddy Vehicle: HOLEIN1
Stunt Aircraft: BARNSTORM
Stretch limo car: VINEWOOD
BMX bike: BANDIT
Maibatsu Sanchez: OFFROAD
Garbage Truck: TRASHED