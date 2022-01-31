New Delhi: In what can be a great advert for the game of cricket, it is learnt that some of the Pakistan players are such big fans of former India captain Virat Kohli that some of them are actually praying for his 71st hundred which has been eluding him for the past couple of years. The Pakistan players are currently busy playing in the Pakistan Super League which went underway from January 27 2022.Also Read - Ranji Trophy League Phase Set to be Held From February 16 to March 5

"Don't wanna tweet much in PSL, but 1 thing I've found just too hard to ignore. Find it fascinating that everyone I talk to rn, from our guys to Pakistan team guys in other teams, everyone's hoping (& in some cases PRAYING) for Kohli to get a 100. Game recognize game like no other," tweeted Hassan Cheema who is the strategy manager of Islamabad United, one of the most successful franchises of PSL.

“Sorta restores my faith in humanity. But I can also get why they’d have more empathy for him than us normal ppl. If anyone can relate to a board being weird & fans being demanding, it’s them guys. Several times in the past week I’ve heard ‘laug to Kohli tak ko nahi bakhshte‘,” he wrote in another tweet.

Kohli’s last century came against Bangladesh in the year 2019 in the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens which India went on to win convincingly. Since then, the former India captain has failed to reach the three-figure mark but to say that he has been out-of-form would be a bit unfair.

In the past two years. the 33-year-old Indian has gone past fifty on numerous occasions but just couldn’t convert his fifty into a hundred. But one does get the feeling that it is just around the corner.