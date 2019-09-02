Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesha, cricketers were on-the-mark when it came to wishing fans on the day. From Shikhar Dhawan to Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, all made it a point to post good wishes on the occasion. “Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namaha, Shree Siddhi Vinayak Namo Namaha Ashta Vinayaka Namo Namaha Ganpati Bappa Moraya! Wish you a very happy and joyful #GaneshChaturthi #गणेशचतुर्थी ची खूप शुभेच्छा,” read Sehwag’s post. Shikhar Dhawan’s post read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing all of you lots of love, peace and happiness this festive season. Happy #GaneshChaturthi.”
India is celebrating the 10-day Ganpati festival from today and several celebrities have brought the idol of Bappa at their home. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a grand and colourful way all across the country, especially in Maharashtra. Cricket fans would expect that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli will also wish fans on the occasion later in the day.