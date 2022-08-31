New Delhi: David Warner is surely one of the most popular and loved foreign cricketers in India and has won many hearts while plying his trade in several Indian Premier League franchises. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Warner took to social media to extend his best wishes to all his Indian fans on this auspicious day.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Ganpati Sculpture With 3,425 Sand Ladoos. Watch Video

‘To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness!’, the 35-year old southpaw wrote from his official Instagram handle. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt To Give Ownership Of Houses To Police Personnel For Just Rs 15 Lakh Under BDD Scheme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Also Read - Atmanirbharta -- ZERO Import Of Chinese Ganesh Idols This Year

Warner calls India as his second home and has always involved himself in the culture of the tricolour nation. Be it his love for Indian movies or festivals, the Delhi Capitals man will always be one of the leading overseas cricketer to shower his love for the country.

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi (Vinayaka Caturthī), or Vinayaka Chaviti (Vinayaka Caviti) is a Hindu festival commemorating the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha (Ganesh). The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha’s clay murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals (temporary stages). It runs for a total of 10 days and it will end of 9th September.

The Australian is currently on national duty in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. In the first ODI, Warner contributed by scoring 57 off 66 balls to take his side home and take a 1-0 lead. In the second ODI, Warner went for just 13 off 9 balls, but the 5-time ODI World Champions still won the match to clinch the series 2-0.