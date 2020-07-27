Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) has said its repeated appeals to the BCCI have fallen on deaf ears as the Indian cricket board is yet to take any concrete steps for the improvement of disabled cricketers in the country. Also Read - BCCI's Handling Of Last Days Of My Career "Unprofessional": Yuvraj Singh

In a statement on Monday, PCCAI said the hopes were raised when former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI president last year but it has since turned into disappointment.

"When Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President, many had hoped ….. especially the disabled cricketers were very hopeful that someone would finally look into their matter and change their lives," PCCAI said.

“Their hopes further were raised when there were couple of meetings between the disabled cricketers and Dada (Ganguly). But nothing has materialised till now. And the hope has turned into disappointment,” it added.

The physically challenged cricketers in India aren’t recognised and hence they hardly get any assistance or recognition from any quarter of society, PCCAI said.

“It has been more than a couple of years, but BCCI is still dormant when it comes to do anything for the disabled cricketers of India,” it read.

“The result of this behaviour of BCCI is that Disabled cricket that includes blind, wheelchair, deaf and dumb cricket is still not recognised in India and hence the players who are part of these teams get absolutely no assistance or no recognition from any quarters of the society,” it added.

PCCAI secretary general Ravi Chauhan claimed that the conditions of their cricketers has gone from marginal to worse during the coronavirus pandemic and BCCI has completely overlooked their sufferings despite repeated letters.

“BCCI has completely overlooked this issue in this country. We have written many letters and made many representations to BCCI, but our prayers have met deaf ears,” Chauhan said.

“These players are good players. They don’t want people to pity them, all they want is equal opportunity,” he added.