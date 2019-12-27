Responding to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s proposal of a Super Series involving India, Australia and England, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts called the move innovative but said it was important to help other cricketing members and boards to also earn revenue.

As per Roberts, the Super Series could prevent the ICC from conducting a global event, which would mean cricket boards and teams of New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh not playing much and in turn could result to less revenue. After a recent meeting with Ganguly in London, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced it was open to discussions, but Roberts weighed in on the matter, believing the implementation of the idea leads could harm the revenue aspect of other cricket boards.

“I think it’s an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president,” Roberts told ESPNCricinfo.

“In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation. We will be in India next month and Bangladesh talking about the future cricket calendar. We’re in discussions with New Zealand as well and I was recently in Pakistan talking about the importance of our future partnership with Pakistan.