Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale has requested the Spanish Football Federation to refrain from rushing into the recommencement of the La Liga. The Federation has been planning to conduct tests on players after which the teams may contemplate resuming training. To avoid a financial disaster, one step at a time is being made to ensure the La Liga is up and running, but Bale feels it may not be a wise decision to make in the current scenario.

"Everyone wants to play football, but the most important thing is everyone stays safe, we don't want to come back too early. We need to make sure everything is done safely so we avoid the second wave of this virus," Bale told British broadcaster BT Sports.

For over a month now, football leagues around the world have been suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, The Bundesliga, Germany's top-tier football competition is seeking a return to action on May 9 as there have been few deaths in the country, subject to an approval from the government.

As per the federation president Javier Tebas, options were being mulled to get the competition back up and running. Tebas revealed “the scenarios we are looking at could see La Liga restart as early as 28-29 May, but could also be 6-7 June or even as late as June 28.” But it seems unlikely considering Spain is one of the worst affected countries in the world with over 22,000 deaths.

Rafael Ramos of the Spanish Association of Football Team Physicians said La Liga is planning to return to action in a series of stages. “The idea according to La Liga is to test everyone on April 28 and 29,” Ramos said on Spanish radio on Thursday, while adding that these tests would be repeated after every three-four days.

And it seems like Bale is not the only one to see how dangerous the situation could be if football were to resume. “Ask yourself if this is really a good idea. Is it safe? isn’t our main concern everybody’s safety?,” Diego Lopez the Espanyol goalkeeper said on Wednesday.

As did Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, who had this to say: “I suppose it’s workable, to train without getting too close to the other guys, showering at home, but meetings and travelling to a match would be difficult.”

“I’m hearing stuff about May 4 or May 11. No way will I be going back to training (then), nor will I play. I’ll tell you that straight right now,” said Rafael Jimenez, a central defender at Liga 2 leaders Cadiz.