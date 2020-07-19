Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for its final LaLiga game against Legannes. This is a big setback for the Wales star who had an apparent fallout with coach Zinedine Zidane. Also Read - East Bengal News: Quess Takes Back EB's Shares in QEBFC, Gives Them Sporting Rights

Bale – who set the then transfer-record of 100 million euros to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 – did not feature in most of Madrid's games in their 34th title run in 2020. Since his entry into the Spanish club in 2013, the club has won four LaLiga titles and his role in the side has been pivotal, but his presence and importance decreased with time.

Both Bale and Jamie Rodriguez did not find a place in the XI against Villarreal – the match that sealed their 34th title.

The 31-year-old Bale hasn’t helped his cause by upsetting Madrid fans earlier this season with a peculiar victory celebration for Wales with a banner that mockingly read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order.”

He has played sparingly since that incident and has almost disappeared since the Spanish league resumed after a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of 100 minutes playing time in two appearances while being an unused substitute in eight games.

Apparently tired of being on the bench, Bale seemed to joke about his situation by using a face mask to cover his eyes like a sleeping mask in one match.

Now Zidane must consider whether to bring back Bale for the Champions League, a competition that he has flourished in with memorable goals. Madrid visits Manchester City on Aug. 7 to play the second leg of its Champions League round-of-16 match after losing the first leg 2-1.

