Real Madrid and Wales striker Gareth Bale hogged the limelight for strange reasons after his club sealed their record 34th LaLiga title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday. While the Madrid win spurred celebrations from the players of the side, Bale did not seem to be a part of it as he stood a little away from the party and looked uninterested.

Bale has barely taken to the pitch this season followed his apparent fallout with coach Zinedine Zidane and hence when the Frenchman was being flung in the air by the players, Bale did not look too interested and that was spotted by the fans online, who instantly started reacting to it.

Gareth Bale wins trophies even when he’s not interested, there’s levels to this game. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/YwzPXFMjzr — Garry Lineker ➐ (@GaryVineger) July 16, 2020

Messi sweat all season, scoring freekicks, penalties, running from pole to pole and giving assists yet, Mr. Sleeping Beauty Gareth Bale won the La Liga whiles sleeping all season and playing golf.. I know who my goat is #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/q14BGbK38U — E go be✌ (Ebube Pidgin P.A) (@josteez_) July 16, 2020

One can’t hold his arms when he’s happy .. Bale is offering commiseration it seems pic.twitter.com/PZ3RI9MUFg — тнe яιz (@Why_Rizmyth) July 17, 2020

Why is this funny? Why do British people support him for his lack of professionalism, fitness, and poor attitude? So weird. He can well and truly do one. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) July 16, 2020

It was Karim Benzema’s brace that sealed the title for Madrid.