New Delhi: Furious Gareth Bale opted to snub the reporter and walk out of the interview after Wales was blanked by Denmark 4-0 on Saturday night at the Johan Cryuff Arena after the EURO 2020 match. Bale was asked by a BBC reporter about his future and if this was his last game for Wales. Till then, Bale was answering all questions regarding the loss against Denmark, but this question seemed to have irked him.

"I know you were asked yesterday if this was going to be your last game for Wales and you said you wanted at least another one…" the reporter asked the 31-year-old Bale before he chose to walk off from the camera.

Here is what transpired during the interview:

Wales captain Gareth Bale reflects on a disappointing loss to Denmark and sensationally walks off when asked about his international future. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #WALDEN Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/nmaLfNV5MV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 26, 2021

As Bale opted not to answer, Wales manager Robert Page did the needful on behalf of the star player. Page reckoned Bale was disappointed like any other player and hence was not in the right frame of mind to answer the question on his future.

“Like any other player in the changing room right now, he is disappointed. Why would he want to answer a question about his future?.”

“For me it’s an insensitive question. What is the point of asking that when he’s just come off the pitch after a defeat? Emotions are raw, so he’s done the right thing by walking away and gathering his thoughts,” added the manager.

With the win, Denmark march into the quarter-finals. For the Danish team, Kasper Dolbergwas the star as he scored a brace in the win.