Former South African opener Gary Kirsten has reportedly being travelled to the United Kingdom to interview for the position of England’s head coach. Kirsten is expected to meet England and Wales Board (ECB) to persuade them he is the right man to succeed World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss for the top post. If Kirsten gets picked for the role with England team, he will have a chance to build on his legacy as one of the world’s most sought after cricket coaches.

The 51-year-old boasts off an in impressive coaching resume as he powered Team India to 2011 World Cup triumph under his reign. He also helped South Africa to achieve the numero uno status in Test cricket. As per the reports of The Daily Mail, Kirsten is confident of netting the lucrative job with ECB on the basis of his experience. He could possibly earn a whopping £1million a year for three years, with the option of carrying on until England defend their World Cup trophy in India in 2023.

Ashley Giles, the ECB’s managing director of cricket, is eager to name Bayliss’s successor as soon as possible. Though whether Kirsten is appointed will depend on an interview with the board on Wednesday. What also works in Kirsten’s favour is the support of England’s backroom staff which include the likes of fast bowling coach Chris Silverwood, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe. They all are understood to be key to Kirsten’s enthusiasm for the job.

Also as per the reports, Kirsten and Giles have already discussed the details of the head coach’s role. If he will be appointed as the head coach, Kirsten’s stint would begin this winter tour of South Africa – which begin on December 17 in Benoni. Giles also plans to give Kirsten some breathing space in an increasingly packed fixture list. The Cape Town-born has been reassured by going through the Future Tour Programme for the next two years, allowing him to plan his personal schedule.

Kirsten Test stats also speak about his credentials as a batsman – in 101 matches, the left-handed Protea has scored 7,289 runs at an average of 45 including a career-best of 275 to thwart England at Durban in 1999-2000.