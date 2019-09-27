World Champions England are keen to rope in former South African batsman Gary Kirsten as their next coach following Trevor Bayliss’ departure from the top post. Kirsten, a former World Cup-winning coach is one of the most sought after cricket coaches in the world after his impressive stints with Indian cricket team, South Africa and several Indian Premier League franchises. Under Kirsten, the Men in Blue lifted their second world title after 28 years in 2011 at Wankhede. He also helped his home country, South Africa, to attain the numero uno spot in the Test rankings under his reign.

Kirsten had himself shown interest in the post with England cricket, particularly in the ODI format. But the board is more willing to use the services of the Cape Town-born cricketer in all three formats of the game. The England Cricket Board (ECB) will also try to coax Kirsten by offering him two assistant coached who can take charge of Test and ODI series when he needs a break for the game.

A number of new faces for our New Zealand tour ✈️🇳🇿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 23, 2019



In a report published in telegraph.co.uk report, England director of cricket Ashley Giles will formally begin the process of hiring a new head coach this week and Kirsten is a front runner in the latest scheme of things.

Bayliss, who coached England to their maiden World Cup triumph in July this year, stepped down from his role after the Ashes series against Australia which England drew 2-2.

After winning their maiden ODI world title in July this year, England are now eager to attain similar domination in Tests and have made longest-format of the game their priority after failing to claim the Ashes. Giles views 51-year-old Kirsten as one of the most suitable candidate for the job and will be beginning formal talks in the upcoming week.

Kirsten also coached Delhi Capitals (Formerly Daredevils) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich IPL. He was recently appointed head coach of the Cardiff franchise in the Hundred. If he can be persuaded to take the England job it would at least allow the ECB to appoint an Englishman to replace him at Cardiff.