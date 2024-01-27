Home

Gaurav Bidhuri Calls For Franchise-Based Boxing League In India With ‘Right People’ Coming Forward

Gaurav Bidhuri was signed for Bengaluru Brawlers in Big Bout Indian Boxing League.

Gaurav Bidhuri is a bronze medallist at 2017 World Boxing Championship. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The inception of franchise-based leagues has revolutionised the sporting landscape in India. At a time when the likes of the Indian Premier League (cricket), Indian Super League (football), Pro Kabaddi League and Ultimate Kho Kho are running supreme in the country, Indian boxer Gaurav Bidhuri has urged corporate heavyweights to come forward to start a same in boxing.

Boxing has a rich history in India. But only a few could opt pursue the sport professionally, due to lack of promotional companies, facilities, and revenue. Having said that, India is a regular medal holder in quadrennial events like Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics. Infact, six-time World Champion boxer MC Mary Kom hails from India.

India had a league of its own – Big Bout Indian Boxing League that started in 2019 under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India. Despite having the potential to change the boxing landscape in the country, the league ran just one season before drawing curtains. Gujarat Giants won the first and only edition of Big Bout that consisted of six franchises. Bidhuri was signed for Bengaluru Brawlers in Big Bout League.

“Just like every sports has a franchise-based league in India, I too want the same for boxing with proper corporate backing and not like the way it happened last time,” Bidhuri told India.com on the sidelines of a Republic Day event in the Capital organized by the Sports Authority of India.

Big Bout League A ‘Flop’ Event

Unlike the league-format sporting events running in the country, Big Bout Boxing League did not make mark in the minds of audiences. “It didn’t have proper advertising. Our own legendary boxer Mary Kom was playing in that league in front of empty stands. Besides Mary Kom, there were several top Indian boxers playing in that league which had no advertisement.

“It was totally a flop event. All in all, our image in front of the world went down,” added Bidhuri who was a part of World Series of Boxing in 2015 (Italia Thunder) and 2016 (US Knockouts) seasons. The 30-year-old, who took a one-year break due to the birth of his baby boy, knows BFI can’t organize such a big league alone. He urged the correct people to come forward and join hands.

“Boxing is one of the renowned sports in the world and I want the right people to come forward and stage a boxing league. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), alone can’t stage the league as it requires finances. Unless the corporate take interest, it won’t materialize,” he added.

There is no dearth of exposure for boxers in India. But it gets limited to those who get selected in the national team. With a boxing league in place, it will solve the problems of those whose run gets limited to the national leagues. Not only they get to rub shoulders with the best in the world but also get proper exposure globally, thus bringing in more competitiveness among themselves.

“Because, in the Indian team, a handful of players get chance and get exposure. If there is a boxing league in India, those who are below us will get to rub shoulders with the best in the world and get required exposure. It will help in increase in competition in the country,” he concluded.

