New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took on the BCCI selection panel after middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu called it quits from international cricket on July 3 over being snubbed from India’s World Cup squad. Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant were chosen ahead of Rayudu in India’s 15-member squad for the quadrennial extravaganza.

In a tweet, the Lok Sabha MP from east Delhi said, “What surprises me most is that entire BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves! Even then they couldn’t give a fair run to talent like Ambati Rayudu. What a shame! While it’s important to win titles, guess it’s more important to have a heart,”

Earlier in the day, 33-year-old Rayudu ended his cricketing career as he announced that he was retiring from all forms of cricket. In a letter to the BCCI, the right-handed batsman wrote, “Respected sir, I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game.”

The decision came after he was not called in as a replacement of injured Vijay Shankar and earlier Shikhar Dhawan while being on the standby list. In his international career, Rayudu has played 55 ODIs with an average of 47.05 and scored 3 centuries. He was expected to be included in the 15-member world cup squad but was put on standby list instead. He decided to retire after he was overlooked even as a replacement.