Ranchi: Harshal Patel had to wait for his opportunity to play for the country, but when he got his chance – he was more than ready for it. His man-of-the-match show at Ranchi on Friday on national debut is a testament to that fact. The medium-pacer was the Purple Cap winner during the recently concluded IPL season and that got noticed.

Now, Gautam Gambhir and Brad Hogg have also reacted after his good show with the ball in the second T20I and have credited the IPL for his growth.

"Harshal Patel was unbelievable. It never looked like he was playing his first game. Very impressed with his effort. That is what 8-10 years of first-class cricket and a fabulous IPL season can do to you," said Gambhir on Star Sports.

“You play your first game for India, you know your game much better. You are no more a rookie and if you have done that in IPL, which is high-quality cricket, when you have had that kind of success, you come here and feel you can continue doing the same thing,” he added.

Hogg tweeted: “Great to see IPL performances rewarded. Harshal Patel quality death bowler. Congrats on the dream coming true representing your country and celebrating with a MOM performance.”

India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and now it would be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid and Co incorporate changes for the final T20I with the series in the bag.